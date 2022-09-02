Contact Troubleshooters
2 men shot in Shawnee neighborhood recovering in hospital

Police said two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood...
Police said two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night.

Louisville Metro Police said calls came in around 10 p.m. stating two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at University Hospital.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the shooting is believed to have occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue.

The two men are expected to survive their injuries.

There are no suspects, police said. LMPD continues its investigation into the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

