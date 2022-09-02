Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire at a building of an apartment complex in eastern Louisville Metro has displaced a number of tenants from their units.

Just before 8:30 a.m., firefighters from Anchorage-Middletown and St. Matthews were called to Laurie Vallee Road in La Fontenay Apartments.

Deputy Chief Kent Kruer said the first units to arrive found light smoke coming from an apartment and discovered a fire in the kitchen of that unit which had extended into the attic.

After being alerted to the fire, approximately 10 people in the eight apartments were able to get out safely. Only one apartment sustained significant fire damage. The fire was quickly extinguished and the building checked.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Property managers are working with the affected residents to arrange for housing.

