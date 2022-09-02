Driver in stolen Jeep hits police cruiser in NKY, crashes on NB I-75 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver of a Jeep reported stolen in Kentucky fled state troopers early Friday, hitting a trooper’s cruiser in Boone County along the way, before continuing into Ohio, where he crashed on northbound I-75 and is now under arrest, according to Kentucky State Police.

The chase, which spanned several counties through more than 70 miles, began around 1:15 a.m. Friday in Henry County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers tried to pull over a 2010 Jeep Liberty that was reported stolen on the northbound side of I-71, but the driver took off, speeding as high as 100 mph, according to dispatchers with the Campbellsburg KSP post.

The driver fled troopers several miles, ultimately into Boone County on NB I-71, where the Jeep hit a cruiser with a state trooper inside and basically ran his vehicle off the highway at about 2 a.m., dispatchers say.

The trooper, who is from the Campbellsburg post, reported it to dispatch and said he was not hurt, they tell FOX19 NOW.

The trooper was able to drive his cruiser away from the scene. He kept working and was too busy to talk to FOX19 NOW Friday because he was responding to other runs, dispatchers say.

Other KSP troopers, meanwhile, kept chasing the Jeep to the Kentucky-Ohio line and then let the vehicle go because it escaped into Ohio, where they have no jurisdiction.

They notified Ohio authorities, including the State Highway Patrol.

Lockland police spotted the Jeep on northbound I-75 and pursued it into Sharonville, where the vehicle crashed near I-275 and police took the driver into custody at gunpoint without further incident, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Lockland Police Sgt. Austin Poe confirmed the suspect was in custody but declined to release his name.

No one was hurt, he said, but the suspect was taken to an area hospital to be checked out as a precaution anyway, per police policy.

“He is in custody. It’s an ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Poe said. “Everybody’s ok. Nobody is hurt and everybody is going home and that’s all we can ask for.”

Lockland police have since identified the suspect as 20-year-old Tracy Adams from Rhineyville in Kentucky’s Hardin County.

Adams was taken to Bethesda North Hospital, where he remained as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Once he is released, he will be taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center and booked on charges of failure to comply with police, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The right two lanes of northbound I-75 were shut down before I-275 in Sharonville for about 90 minutes after the crash was reported at about 4:15 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

All lanes reopened just before 6 a.m.

Kentucky and Ohio state police are continuing the investigation.

