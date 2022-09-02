FORECAST: Dry this afternoon but the same cannot be said about the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

This afternoon looks to be the “pick of the holiday weekend” with lots of dry time

Rain will increase late tonight and especially into Saturday; some of which will be locally heavy

Scattered off/on rain chances for the rest of the holiday period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warm this afternoon with clouds ruling much of the day. Spotty showers will start to pop on the radar by late afternoon, mainly south/west of the Metro.

Scattered showers and storms look to develop very late tonight into Saturday morning as tropical moisture continues to stream into the area. Lows will be in the 60s and lower 70s.

Clusters of heavy downpours/thunder will increase south to north throughout the day. It won’t rain the entire time but there will be periods where it is absolutely pouring out. Have a back-up plan in place if you have anything planned outdoors.

More clusters of showers and thunderstorms expected Saturday Night that may carry all the way toward sunrise.

May sure you have the WAVE Weather App downloaded and ready to go as you make your Labor Day Weekend plans!

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.