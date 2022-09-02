Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: The holiday weekend will feature pockets of downpours

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers appears on the radar tonight, in a very scattered fashion
  • Storms kick in on Saturday, with chances continuing through the Labor Day weekend
  • The risk for scattered t-storms may carry into much of next week; stay tuned!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will slowly pop onto the radar during the night with most areas likely to dry. Muggy air will keep temperatures warmer with low 70s expected for the Louisville Metro.

On Saturday, clusters of heavy downpours/thunder will increase throughout the day. It won’t rain the entire time but there will be periods where it is absolutely pouring out. Have a back-up plan in place if you have any outdoor plans.

More clusters of showers and thunderstorms expected Saturday night that may carry all the way toward sunrise. Sunday looks similar to Saturday with clusters of downpours/thunderstorms developing at times. It won’t rain the entire day but be aware that any downpour that develops can be locally heavy.

As far as the Labor Day Holiday, there will be a risk for more scattered showers and thunderstorms but the extent and timing is still being adjusted. If you have outdoor plans, please be sure to keep an eye to the WAVE Weather App for the latest forecast!

