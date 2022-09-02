Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hot and humid today, active weekend ahead

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Jessica Dobson with your forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s today
  • Scattered showers and storm chances pick up this weekend
  • You’ll be dodging a few showers and storms this Labor Day, but it won’t be a washout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will have more of a warm and muggy feel with hot temperatures and increasing humidity. Skies stay mainly cloudy, with a low chance of an isolated downpour or two this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms look to develop very late Friday night into Saturday morning as tropical moisture continues to stream into the area. Lows will be in the 60s and lower 70s.

Off and on scattered showers and storms are likely heading into the first part of the weekend. While there will be plenty of breaks in between the showers and storms, heavy rain is possible.

Showers and storms look to increase in coverage area by Saturday night with a 60% chance of rain. Heavy rain is likely for some.

If you have outdoor plans this Labor Day weekend, keep the WAVE Weather app handy! The radar and lightning alerts will be useful rain chances remain in the forecast for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Jessica Dobson with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 2, 2022

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident
Vehicle emblem of the New Albany, Ind. Police Department.
Man shot and killed in New Albany identified
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Jessica Dobson with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 2, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/24
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/23
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/22