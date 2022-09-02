FORECAST: Hot and humid today, active weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s today

Scattered showers and storm chances pick up this weekend

You’ll be dodging a few showers and storms this Labor Day, but it won’t be a washout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will have more of a warm and muggy feel with hot temperatures and increasing humidity. Skies stay mainly cloudy, with a low chance of an isolated downpour or two this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms look to develop very late Friday night into Saturday morning as tropical moisture continues to stream into the area. Lows will be in the 60s and lower 70s.

Off and on scattered showers and storms are likely heading into the first part of the weekend. While there will be plenty of breaks in between the showers and storms, heavy rain is possible.

Showers and storms look to increase in coverage area by Saturday night with a 60% chance of rain. Heavy rain is likely for some.

If you have outdoor plans this Labor Day weekend, keep the WAVE Weather app handy! The radar and lightning alerts will be useful rain chances remain in the forecast for the weekend.

