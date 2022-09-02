Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Stormy at times this Labor Day weekend

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly dry tonight, but downpours develop for some early Saturday morning
  • Numerous thunderstorms on the radar at times Saturday and Sunday
  • Scattered storm chances continue early next week, but may ease later on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers and downpours are possible as we head toward sunrise Saturday morning, but a good chunk of the overnight hours will be dry. We’ll only drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s tonight.

After the morning downpour chance, we’ll see clusters of storms by late afternoon into the evening hours on Saturday. Watch for heavy rainfall and lightning. It won’t be raining the entire day, so just have the WAVE Weather app to stay ahead of the rain!

Thunderstorms will continue to be likely during the early part of the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, but we’ll see some dry time later on. Lows will once again drop into the 60s and lower 70s Sunday morning.

Sunday is another day with numerous downpours on the radar, starting around midday and lasting through the evening. 1-3″ of rainfall is likely in many spots through this weekend. Highs on Sunday will top out in the 80s.

Scattered storms are possible for Labor Day, representing a slight decrease in storm coverage compared to the rest of the long weekend. Highs will be in the 80s as high humidity and clouds keep the lid on temperatures.

We’ll see additional reductions in storm chances mid to late next week as high pressure tries to push this humid air south of our region.

