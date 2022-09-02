Jeffersonville Police search for missing 14-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Andrea Nesselrode was last seen Aug. 25 leaving her home in Jeffersonville around 10 p.m. JPD said in a release that she left the home by herself.

Nesselrode is described to have brown eyes, brown hair, and is 5 foot 4 inches. She also has a nose piercing.

JPD said she was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans or sweatpants.

Her family is concerned about her well-being. JPD said her disappearance seems to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts or possible location of Nesselrode, please contact the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at 812-285-6535.

