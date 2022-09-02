Kentucky Humane Society asking for donations as more animals from Eastern Ky. come in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more animals come in from Eastern Kentucky shelters, the Kentucky Humane Society is asking the public to consider donating.

To compensate for the surplus of animals, KHS is in need of large towels and blankets (no sheets, pillowcases, or hand towels).

In a Facebook post from KSH, people are also asked to donate canned food for dogs and cats of all ages, soft dog treats, durable dog chews, cat toys, paper towels, and newspapers.

Heavy-duty brooms are also needed for the Pet Retreat location.

If anyone has these items and would like to donate, please bring them to the Main Campus located at 241 Steedly Drive in Louisville and leave them outside of the Admissions Department doors.

KHS said items can be new or gently used. Staff members will come outside and bring the donations in.

Donations can also be ordered directly from KHS’s Chewy Wish List or Amazon Wish List. The shipping address is 241 Steedly Drive, Louisville KY 40214.

KHS appreciates any and all help.

