LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.

Police arrived and found an adult man who had been shot inside an apartment at the location. Officials confirmed the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

