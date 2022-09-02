Louisville man acquitted of murder charges in 2018 double homicide near Bowman Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been acquitted of murder charges in connection to the deaths of two men back in 2018.

A jury found Aaron Hernandez, 27, not guilty on murder and burglary charges in trial on Tuesday.

Back in 2018, Hernandez was arrested in Texas after two men were found shot and killed in an apartment on Abigail Drive, near Bowman Field, on Jan. 18.

The two men were identified as 30-year-old Joshua Rice and 31-year-old David Kandelaki. Police said Hernandez was previously in a romantic relationship with Rice, which ended three weeks prior to the shooting.

Police also said the two victims were dating at the time of the shooting, and one of the victims had taken out a protective order against Hernandez.

A fourth charge against Hernandez, tampering with physical evidence, was also dismissed in trial.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.