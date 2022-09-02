Many rescued adult beagles ready for ‘fur-ever’ homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society said many of the adult beagles taken in from a breeding facility in early August, are now ready for their “fur-ever” home.

The beagles have spent the last few weeks in foster care, to get acclimated to life as a dog.

The Humane Society said in a Facebook post that many of the rescued dogs hadn’t met many people, never walked on a leash or played with toys. Most of them aren’t housebroken, either.

KHS asked anyone considering adopting one of the rescued adult beagles to be prepared to take things slow and be patient with the animals.

“The beagles are all individuals and their behavior varies on what they’ve experienced in life,” the post reads. “Some will come out of their shells quickly and transform into outgoing pups despite their rough start. Others will need more time and patience as they learn to adjust to their new world.”

Adoption applications opened on Sept. 1, and were limited to 50. Spots went within hours, and applications for the adult beagles are now closed.

The beagles range in age from 1 year to 10 years old. All the dogs are female and have been spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

To view other adoptable dogs from KHS, click or tap here, for adoptable cats, click or tap here.

The page is refreshed every few minutes, so if an animal is adopted, the animal’s listing will disappear.

