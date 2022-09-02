Monkeypox vaccination efforts increase in Jefferson County with additional locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville health officials announced increased vaccination efforts for high-risk individuals seeking the monkeypox vaccine.

Norton Healthcare will be hosting a second mass vaccination event on Sept. 24, allowing people who meet updated PEP++ criteria guidance to receive their first dose.

The pop-up clinic will also allow Louisville-area residents who were vaccinated in August’s clinic to receive a second dose.

More information on the clinic location will be provided on Norton Healthcare’s website.

Norton Healthcare said they will also be using telehealth visits to evaluate possible monkeypox cases, according to a release.

The following locations are now offering vaccines to eligible residents through appointment only:

For more information on monkeypox and for prevention tips, click or tap here.

