Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Monkeypox vaccination efforts increase in Jefferson County with additional locations

Monkeypox vaccine
Monkeypox vaccine(Gray)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville health officials announced increased vaccination efforts for high-risk individuals seeking the monkeypox vaccine.

Norton Healthcare will be hosting a second mass vaccination event on Sept. 24, allowing people who meet updated PEP++ criteria guidance to receive their first dose.

The pop-up clinic will also allow Louisville-area residents who were vaccinated in August’s clinic to receive a second dose.

More information on the clinic location will be provided on Norton Healthcare’s website.

Norton Healthcare said they will also be using telehealth visits to evaluate possible monkeypox cases, according to a release.

The following locations are now offering vaccines to eligible residents through appointment only:

For more information on monkeypox and for prevention tips, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident
Vehicle emblem of the New Albany, Ind. Police Department.
Man shot and killed in New Albany identified
Kentucky's fire marshal ordered the club closed following an in depth electrical inspection
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal

Latest News

This comes as Jefferson County remains in the high-risk red zone, based on new cases and...
Norton doctor breaks down new COVID booster
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation on Thursday recognizing the month of...
Gov. Beshear signs proclamation bringing awareness to childhood cancer
Baptist Health La Grange
Baptist Health expanding pharmacy services with $40 million facility in La Grange
The $40 million facility is being built in La Grange on the campus of the existing Baptist...
Baptist Health expanding pharmacy services with $40 million facility in La Grange