Monkeypox vaccination efforts increase in Jefferson County with additional locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville health officials announced increased vaccination efforts for high-risk individuals seeking the monkeypox vaccine.
Norton Healthcare will be hosting a second mass vaccination event on Sept. 24, allowing people who meet updated PEP++ criteria guidance to receive their first dose.
The pop-up clinic will also allow Louisville-area residents who were vaccinated in August’s clinic to receive a second dose.
More information on the clinic location will be provided on Norton Healthcare’s website.
Norton Healthcare said they will also be using telehealth visits to evaluate possible monkeypox cases, according to a release.
The following locations are now offering vaccines to eligible residents through appointment only:
- Public Health Specialty Clinic (502) 773-2120
- Shawnee Christian Healthcare Center (502) 778-0001
- Family Health Centers (502) 772-8110
- Baptist Health: Dr. Pendleton, 1603 Stevens Ave, Louisville KY 40205; (502) 451-5955
- Baptist Health: 4000 Kresge Way, Louisville KY 40207; (502) 928-6930
- Norton Healthcare Infectious Diseases Institute: 234 East Gray St., Suite 768, Louisville KY 40202; (502) 861-4646
- Park DuValle Medical Center: 3015 Wilson Ave, Louisville -- 502-774-4401
- UofL Student Health: Vaccines for students only; (502) 852-6446
For more information on monkeypox and for prevention tips, click or tap here.
