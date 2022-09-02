Officials searching for missing 67-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials are attempting to locate a missing 67-year-old man last seen near the Greenwood Boat Docks.

Jerry Johnson was reported missing late Thursday night by MetroSafe.

Johnson is listed as 5′8″ and 173 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray pants, a grey T-shirt, dark shoes and a hat.

Anyone with any information on Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.