Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors

Oldham County police are searching for this man, accused of robbing Prospect Liquors Friday morning.
Oldham County police are searching for this man, accused of robbing Prospect Liquors Friday morning.(Oldham County Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning.

Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery.

Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask over his face armed with a handgun came into the store demanding money from an employee.

The initial investigation indicates an unknown white male, wearing a mask over his face and...
The initial investigation indicates an unknown white male, wearing a mask over his face and armed with a handgun, entered the business, and demanded money from the employee.(Oldham County Police Department)

Police are not sure how much money was taken before the suspect fled the scene in a silver Nissan sedan going towards Jefferson County.

No injuries have been reported at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

OCPD said they will provide updates if more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300, or use the OCPD Report a Tip or Crime online.

