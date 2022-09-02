Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning.

Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery.

Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask over his face armed with a handgun came into the store demanding money from an employee.

Police are not sure how much money was taken before the suspect fled the scene in a silver Nissan sedan going towards Jefferson County.

No injuries have been reported at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

OCPD said they will provide updates if more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300, or use the OCPD Report a Tip or Crime online.

