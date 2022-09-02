Shooting victim’s family grieves for his 2-year-old daughter

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department said 25-year-old Dajour Drones was shot and killed Early Thursday morning near his home on Beechwood Avenue.

”Nobody is ever going to understand what he meant to us,” Sheryle Wilson, Drones’ sister said.

There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding Drones’ death, and his family is seeking justice.

“Yesterday, it was like a nightmare, it didn’t feel real,” Christal Crady, Drones’ aunt said. “Today, reality is sinking in, and he’s not coming back.”

Crady said her nephew just began classes to obtain his CDL and planned on starting his own junk removal business.

He had a lot of dreams, but only one person had his heart.

“What he was most proud of was being a father,” Crady explained.

Drones’ daughter, Royalty, is almost two years old. His family said she was his everything.

”It breaks my heart, because she’s going to think that her daddy she’s around every day just dropped her off and left her somewhere,” Wilson said. “She’s not going to understand that. She’s not going to understand that her daddy really didn’t leave her. He was trying to protect her.”

Wilson has several children of her own, and said her niece did not deserve what happened.

“I’m going to make sure she knows how much he loved her,” Wilson said. “He would always do anything he could for her. He would die for her, and he did.”

Police are still looking for a suspect. They, along with the family, are asking anybody with information to come forward.

