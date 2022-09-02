TARC presents final terms of proposed labor agreement to Union employees for vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After three months of negotiating, TARC officials presented a last offer on Wednesday in hopes to reach an agreement before the collective bargaining agreement expired.

The offer represented a financial package of more than $5 million to leaders of the ATU Local 1447, the release said.

ATU Local 1447 President Lillian Brents committed to presenting the proposal for members to vote. A completion date has not been provided by the Union.

TARC will continue working under the CBA until the voting process is complete, or a new agreement is reached.

According to the release, the terms of TARC’s offer include:

9% hourly wage increase for contracted mechanics, bringing the top hourly wage to $29.30

A 7.5% hourly wage increase for contracted Coach Operators, bringing the top hourly wage to $28.14

An attendance bonus of $250 per quarter for perfect attendance employees (excluding vacation, bereavement, and military leave)

Overtime pay remains at one and one-half times the straight-time basic rate of pay per the current contract language

Keeping in place 95% coverage of health, dental, and vision benefits, including for the ATU President

Creation of mechanic master technician position, hourly wage up to $37.00

Employees will begin accruing and can begin using sick pay on a monthly basis rather than annually, beginning September 1, 2023

Adding a Juneteenth paid holiday for all employees and a Veterans Day paid holiday for spouses of military personnel on active duty (veterans already receive this paid holiday)

Compensation for active duty military personnel throughout entirety of military leave

Implementing an updated safety plan through the existing TARC Safety Committee, as outlined by the FTA based on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law requirements

Increasing annual uniform allowance to $450, increasing annual tool allowance for maintenance employees to $500, and increasing annual safety shoe allowance for maintenance employees to $250

Increasing Coach Operator and Mechanic trainer pay from $1.45 to $3.00 per hour (in addition to regular hourly wage)

“TARC values the hard work, professionalism, and dedication of our Union employees,” Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC said. “We hope they recognize that this offer is the highest figure possible that TARC can afford to pay in wages and benefits without exceeding the current operating budget or jeopardizing the future financial stability of the organization.”

