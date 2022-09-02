Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections

Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a...
Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility.

According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance.

The arrest was a result of an investigation into contraband inside Metro Corrections. Detectives say that Decius was trying to deliver 49 suboxone strips to inmates by concealing the contraband inside fake attorney client privileged mail.

Suspect charged with using fake legal mail to smuggle narcotics into Metro Corrections
Suspect charged with using fake legal mail to smuggle narcotics into Metro Corrections(LMDC)

Detectives also say that Garrett Minefield and Robert Richardson were the inmates that conspired with Decius to have the contraband delivered. Minefield and Garrett were charged with conspiracy to promote contraband and conspiracy trafficking in a controlled substance.

Director Jerry Collins said, “I’m proud of the good work of the detectives involved,” Director Jerry Collins said. “The continued efforts to interdict drugs are paying off.  We must continue to be vigilant on all fronts to make sure we are maintaining a safe environment for the incarcerated population and the correctional staff.  We will continue to prosecute those who put others’ lives at risk by introducing dangerous substances into this facility.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident
Vehicle emblem of the New Albany, Ind. Police Department.
Man shot and killed in New Albany identified
Kentucky's fire marshal ordered the club closed following an in depth electrical inspection
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal

Latest News

Oldham County police are searching for this man, accused of robbing Prospect Liquors Friday...
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
WorldFest takes over the Belvedere this weekend
WorldFest returns to Louisville; Downtown street closures set for Saturday
Residents of eight units of La Fontenay Apartments on September 2, 2022 after smoke was...
Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire
UPDATE: Missing 67-year-old Louisville man located