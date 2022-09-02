Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility.

According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance.

The arrest was a result of an investigation into contraband inside Metro Corrections. Detectives say that Decius was trying to deliver 49 suboxone strips to inmates by concealing the contraband inside fake attorney client privileged mail.

Suspect charged with using fake legal mail to smuggle narcotics into Metro Corrections (LMDC)

Detectives also say that Garrett Minefield and Robert Richardson were the inmates that conspired with Decius to have the contraband delivered. Minefield and Garrett were charged with conspiracy to promote contraband and conspiracy trafficking in a controlled substance.

Director Jerry Collins said, “I’m proud of the good work of the detectives involved,” Director Jerry Collins said. “The continued efforts to interdict drugs are paying off. We must continue to be vigilant on all fronts to make sure we are maintaining a safe environment for the incarcerated population and the correctional staff. We will continue to prosecute those who put others’ lives at risk by introducing dangerous substances into this facility.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.