WorldFest celebrates 20th anniversary this Labor Day weekend

By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WorldFest has been a staple in Louisville for decades and you can experience all it has to offer this weekend!

The festival celebrates international cultures from Friday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5 and admission is free. WorldFest is set up downtown at the Belvedere. You can find everything from shopping to food and even performances.

Mexico Lindo has been part of WorldFest for more than a decade. You can catch their dances Saturday at the Overlook Stage at 2 p.m.

“It’s just nice being able to represent our culture and being able to show different varieties from the country,” said Mariana Lane.

You can find goods from around the world as well! Nancy Quero owns Gueleguetza Designs and all of her goods are made in Mexico. Quero travels from Michigan every year to be part of the festival.

“I just love the people. The diversity that this city has to offer is just amazing. I love coming here and learning about other cultures,” said Quero.

There are also plenty of opportunities to enjoy drinks from around the world. There’s a Biergarten and several vendors selling international beer and even margaritas.

Ramiro Gandara runs the Ramiro Cantina tents you’ll find throughout the area.

“We did 1,000 gallons of margarita last year and we went through all of that,” said Gandara.

Click here if you would like to learn more about everything happening at this year’s WorldFest!

