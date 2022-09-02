WorldFest returns to Louisville; Downtown street closures set for Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 WorldFest, featuring cultures and customs from all over the world, is returning to the Belvedere Labor Day weekend.

The four-day event will feature three entertainment stages showcasing more than 70 international, national, regional, and local performers.

There will also be a vendor village with nearly 150 international-themed arts, crafts, merchandise and food booths.

The Global Village Overlook Plaza will host one of four Stella Artois Biergartens, where those 21 years and older can sample a selection of international and domestic beers.

This year’s Children’s Area will include face painting, inflatables, games, crafts and more.

The Parade of Cultures will take place, starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 3. More than 30 countries and cultures, represented by Louisville citizens, will take to the streets clothed in native attire, showcasing their cultures.

The parade will begin at 5th and Market streets, proceeding to the top of the Belvedere on the Overlook Stage.

The Parade of Cultures will cause some road closures on Saturday. 5th Street from Jefferson to Market Streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Starting at 11:45 a.m., 5th Street from Market to Main Streets, Market Street from 6th to 4th Streets and Main Street from 4th to 6th will be shut down.

Those roads should be reopened by 12:45 PM.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., people won’t be able to stop on either side of 5th Street - between Jefferson and Main.

WorldFest is free to attend. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.