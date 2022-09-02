Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WorldFest returns to Louisville; Downtown street closures set for Saturday

WorldFest takes over the Belvedere this weekend
WorldFest takes over the Belvedere this weekend(tcw-wave)
By Makayla Ballman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 WorldFest, featuring cultures and customs from all over the world, is returning to the Belvedere Labor Day weekend.

The four-day event will feature three entertainment stages showcasing more than 70 international, national, regional, and local performers.

There will also be a vendor village with nearly 150 international-themed arts, crafts, merchandise and food booths.

The Global Village Overlook Plaza will host one of four Stella Artois Biergartens, where those 21 years and older can sample a selection of international and domestic beers.

This year’s Children’s Area will include face painting, inflatables, games, crafts and more.

The Parade of Cultures will take place, starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 3. More than 30 countries and cultures, represented by Louisville citizens, will take to the streets clothed in native attire, showcasing their cultures.

The parade will begin at 5th and Market streets, proceeding to the top of the Belvedere on the Overlook Stage.

The Parade of Cultures will cause some road closures on Saturday. 5th Street from Jefferson to Market Streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Starting at 11:45 a.m., 5th Street from Market to Main Streets, Market Street from 6th to 4th Streets and Main Street from 4th to 6th will be shut down.

Those roads should be reopened by 12:45 PM.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., people won’t be able to stop on either side of 5th Street - between Jefferson and Main.

WorldFest is free to attend. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident
Vehicle emblem of the New Albany, Ind. Police Department.
Man shot and killed in New Albany identified
Kentucky's fire marshal ordered the club closed following an in depth electrical inspection
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal

Latest News

Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a...
Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections
Oldham County police are searching for this man, accused of robbing Prospect Liquors Friday...
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
Residents of eight units of La Fontenay Apartments on September 2, 2022 after smoke was...
Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire
FORECAST: Dry this afternoon but the same cannot be said about the weekend