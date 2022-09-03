Clarksville-based Marine recruiter facing sex crime charges

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - A Clarksville-based U.S. Marine Corps recruiter is facing four sex crime charges.

Our news partner News and Tribune obtained court records and a probable cause affidavit for this case.

News and Tribune reports, 24-year-old Steven Robinson is charged with one count of child seduction, two counts of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor count of false informing.

Jeffersonville police said that they were called to a hotel on August 16 where officers found Robinson and a minor engaging in sexual activity. At first officers determined that it was consensual but were later tipped off that Robinson might be a USMC recruiter.

Robinson denied being involved with any branches of the military when asked.

News and Tribune reports that officers allowed Robinson, the minor and guardians to leave the scene on August 16.

A Jeffersonville police detective said they received a call from officers on scene who told them Robinson was a Marine recruiter in the office where the minor attends training, which the detective said that qualifies for the child seduction charge under Indiana law.

Officers went to the Clarksville recruitment office and found Robinson. They took his electronic devices and obtained a search warrant to investigate the devices.

Police said Robinson initially tried to hide that he was with the minor and tried to prevent them from having contact with the minor. He also is accused of telling the minor to lie about how they met and their identity and deny he was a recruiter. Officers also found text messages between the minor and Robinson that they said indicated he wanted the minor to lie if they ever caught.

According to that probable cause affidavit, the Department of Children’s Services determined that Robinson used common tactics to groom the minor.

Officers also searched Robinson’s cell and said they found evidence that Robinson used his position of authority as a recruiter over the minor. They also noted that he didn’t use his USMC-issued cell phone but instead his personal cell phone to contact various high school students.

Robinson was in court Wednesday and court records say he entered his cash bond that day.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.