Dozens sworn in as US citizens as part of WorldFest naturalization ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than sixty immigrants have been sworn in as citizens of the United States during Louisville’s WorldFest event.

The naturalization ceremony happened Friday afternoon at the Muhammad Ali Center, one of many events scheduled during WorldFest throughout Labor Day weekend.

During the ceremony, new citizens were greeted with a small American flag placed on their chair. The citizens then took the Oath of Allegiance before receiving their Certificates of Naturalization.

One of the men who became a U.S. citizen on Friday, Albert Mukendi Kabnangi, has been in the country for five years. He called Friday’s ceremony a privilege.

“It’s a very important thing for you to become a citizen, because you have so many opportunities if you’re a citizen,” Kabnangi said. “You have opportunity, you can travel around the world with your American passport, anywhere you want to go you can go. As you know, America is the greatest nation in the world, so, I’m very glad to be a citizen.”

Kabnangi said he plans to apply for a passport and visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo to see his family.

“I would like my friends too, to be come citizens, and my family too,” Kabnangi added. “When my children come here, they’re going to be citizens too.”

