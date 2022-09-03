Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Flood watch through Labor Day

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Christie Dutton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and storms through Monday
  • Heavy rain at times could cause flooding
  • Some rivers and streams are running high with fast currents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FLOOD WATCH: Scattered showers and storms expected tonight. Some could receive heavy rain, so monitor flood prone areas.

Lows will cool to the upper 60s and near 70. FLOOD WATCH: On Monday, we will have hit or miss showers and thunderstorms.

Expect a few rounds of rain; however, it won’t be a washout for Labor Day. Use caution around rivers and streams as water will be running fast and high at many locations.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible for Monday night with lows falling into the 60s and near 70. Fewer storms are in the forecast starting on Tuesday; however where storms are able to develop, heavy rain and flooding is possible.

Highs will be in the 80s. Isolated storm chances remain in the forecast for much of the week; however, we expect to see more showers than storms with a reduced risk of severe weather.

Continue to monitor flood prone areas since rain showers will be slow movers and could have heavy downpours.

