FORECAST: Flooding concerns for Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms decrease overnight, but we may still see a few isolated showers. Heavy rain has caused flooding in some locations which will remain hazardous overnight.

Muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s and near 70 degrees. We expect more slow-moving showers and storms on Sunday, but there will be breaks in the rain.

High rainfall rates and slow moving storms could cause flooding issues. Highs will top out in the 70s and low 80s. A few showers and storms are possible for Sunday night.

Temperatures fall into the 60s and near 70 degrees. On Monday, we will be dodging rain and thunderstorms for Labor Day.

Rivers and streams could be running high with plenty of moisture for heavy rainfall at times. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll see storm chances going down after Labor Day, but we still expect a few on the radar, just not as many compared to the weekend.

