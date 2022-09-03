FORECAST: Increasing rain chances today, storm chances linger through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers and storms will be on the rise through the weekend

Heavy rain and lightning are likely with some of the more robust clusters

80s through the next several days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few isolated downpours will be likely through this morning before better chances of rain and storms arrive early this afternoon with heavy rain and lightning.

It won’t be an all-day washout, so just have the WAVE Weather app to stay ahead of the rain!

Showers and storms will continue through the early evening hours of our Saturday. Overnight, we’ll start to see a brief window of dry time allowing temperatures to fall into the 60s and 70s overnight.

The radar will light back up on Sunday with the return of scattered showers and storms. 1-3″ of rainfall is likely in many spots through this weekend. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible for Sunday night. Temperatures fall into the 60s.

Make sure you have the WAVE Weather App downloaded and ready to go as you make your Labor Day Weekend plans!

