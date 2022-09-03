Contact Troubleshooters
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle

23-year-old Charles Fairbanks
23-year-old Charles Fairbanks(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana State Police trooper attempted pulling over a man on a motorcycle late Friday night, but the rider sped off, resulting in a chase.

According to a press release, that incident happened on First Avenue around 11:50 p.m.

An ISP trooper says he attempted pulling the rider over for traveling at 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The rider instead sped off and turned east on Columbia and reached speeds of around 80 mph before turning north onto Main Street.

Officials say the rider ignored multiple stop signs and eventually turned east on Bob Griese Pass, and then north on Heidelbach Avenue.

According to a press release, the rider eventually crashed in the 7800 block of Darmstadt Road.

The rider was identified as 23-year-old Charles Fairbanks.

Fairbanks was treated for his injuries by troopers on scene and then taken to Deaconess Hospital by ambulance for minor injuries, police say.

After being treated at the hospital, Fairbanks was released and taken to Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Fairbanks is facing the following charges:

  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony
  • Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor
Charles Fairbanks
Charles Fairbanks(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

