Jeffersonville police investigate armed robbery reported at high school football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night at a high school football game.

Around 9:28 p.m., officers were called to respond to the student parking lot at Jeffersonville High School on a report of an armed robbery.

JPD said in a release that staff members of the high school, GCCS administrators and officers responded to help a juvenile who reported the robbery.

Officials said the football game was never interrupted and there was no threat to anyone who attended the game since the incident happened in the parking lot away from the stadium.

Across social media, several guests who attended the game believed there may have been shots fired. JPD said there was no shooting and shots were not fired.

A handgun was shown during the robbery, but the juvenile who reported the incident was unharmed.

An ambulance was sent to Jeffersonville High School for an unrelated medical incident that happened as guests were leaving the stadium.

Additional officers went to the stadium to ensure fan and student safety as people became alarmed.

The armed robbery is under investigation by the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or can remain anonymous and contact (812) 218- TIPS.

