LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car

The driver wrecked the car on South Preston Street & East Ormsby Avenue.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off and went through a fence before wrecking it in front of another officer at South Preston Street and East Ormsby Avenue, Smiley said.

The teen was taken into custody uninjured. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

