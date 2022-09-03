LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off and went through a fence before wrecking it in front of another officer at South Preston Street and East Ormsby Avenue, Smiley said.

The teen was taken into custody uninjured. Charges are pending.

