Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city.

The nonprofit was created after Wade’s daughter was shot back in 2016. Mentoring, education, and personal growth are all parts of the nonprofit.

“I truly understand how lucky I am as a parent, and [how lucky] she is to be here,” Wade said.

Nearly six years ago on Dec. 8, Wade said her teenage daughter walked up to a man she was friends with to say hello. Wade said the man asked her to go away, threatened her, then shot her several times.

Her daughter’s request after what happened shocked Wade.

”She said, ‘I don’t want him arrested because he doesn’t have the type of parents that I have,’” Wade said. “‘He wasn’t raised like me.’”

“At that time, I wanted him to go to jail for what he did to my daughter,” Wade said.

Since the shooting, Wade said the man reached out to apologize. Wade said she has found it in her heart to forgive.

Recently, Wade said that the man who hurt her daughter was shot and killed.

“I wanted to see him follow up and see him do great things,” she said.

Wade said she wanted the man to be a part of the organization she created.

”I wanted to mirror to the community and to the parents who have also lost children, to have forgiveness,” Wade said. ”Some days it still bothers me. But I understand, I am grateful too.”

Wade said she hopes to have her first meeting soon and relies on donations and volunteers.

