Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot

Kenya Wade, founder of Cycle Breakers Breaking Chains Inc.
Kenya Wade, founder of Cycle Breakers Breaking Chains Inc.(WAVE 3)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city.

The nonprofit was created after Wade’s daughter was shot back in 2016. Mentoring, education, and personal growth are all parts of the nonprofit.

“I truly understand how lucky I am as a parent, and [how lucky] she is to be here,” Wade said.

Nearly six years ago on Dec. 8, Wade said her teenage daughter walked up to a man she was friends with to say hello. Wade said the man asked her to go away, threatened her, then shot her several times.

Her daughter’s request after what happened shocked Wade.

”She said, ‘I don’t want him arrested because he doesn’t have the type of parents that I have,’” Wade said. “‘He wasn’t raised like me.’”

“At that time, I wanted him to go to jail for what he did to my daughter,” Wade said.

Since the shooting, Wade said the man reached out to apologize. Wade said she has found it in her heart to forgive.

Recently, Wade said that the man who hurt her daughter was shot and killed.

“I wanted to see him follow up and see him do great things,” she said.

Wade said she wanted the man to be a part of the organization she created.

”I wanted to mirror to the community and to the parents who have also lost children, to have forgiveness,” Wade said. ”Some days it still bothers me. But I understand, I am grateful too.”

Wade said she hopes to have her first meeting soon and relies on donations and volunteers.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m.
Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Residents of eight units of La Fontenay Apartments on September 2, 2022 after smoke was...
Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire
Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a...
Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a...
Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections

Latest News

24-year-old Steven Robinson is charged with one count of child seduction, two counts of...
Clarksville-based Marine recruiter facing sex crime charges
The driver wrecked the car on South Preston Street & East Ormsby Avenue.
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
23-year-old Charles Fairbanks
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle
Jeffersonville High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Jeffersonville police investigate armed robbery reported at high school football game