Officer involved crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound.

The woman crossed the center median on Westport Road and struck the officer’s marked vehicle. Both parties received minor, non-life threatening injuries and were taken to UofL hospital.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

