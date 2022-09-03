Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officer involved crash on Westport Road

The off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling...
The off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound.

The woman crossed the center median on Westport Road and struck the officer’s marked vehicle. Both parties received minor, non-life threatening injuries and were taken to UofL hospital.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m.
Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
Residents of eight units of La Fontenay Apartments on September 2, 2022 after smoke was...
Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire
Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a...
Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a...
Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections

Latest News

24-year-old Steven Robinson is charged with one count of child seduction, two counts of...
Clarksville-based Marine recruiter facing sex crime charges
The driver wrecked the car on South Preston Street & East Ormsby Avenue.
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
Jeffersonville High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Jeffersonville police investigate armed robbery reported at high school football game
Car stolen in broad daylight in Shelby Park.
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area