Officer involved crash on Westport Road
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound.
The woman crossed the center median on Westport Road and struck the officer’s marked vehicle. Both parties received minor, non-life threatening injuries and were taken to UofL hospital.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
