Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard

Police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m.
Police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived and found the body of an adult man in a backyard.

An autopsy report is being conducted to determine how the man died, police confirmed.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

