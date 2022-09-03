Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived and found the body of an adult man in a backyard.

An autopsy report is being conducted to determine how the man died, police confirmed.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.