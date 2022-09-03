Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m. on Friday.
Officers arrived and found the body of an adult man in a backyard.
An autopsy report is being conducted to determine how the man died, police confirmed.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.