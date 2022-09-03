Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight.

John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.

In a video from a neighbor’s security camera, you can see two people sharing a bike and ride by Williams’ car.

One person jumps off, gets into the car, and then drives away.

“I was very frustrated,” Williams said. “I didn’t know what to do really. Because everything was in my vehicle. My wallet... my social security card.”

Williams says the thief tried to use his social security number to apply for unemployment in his name. He filed a report with police, but they’re not the only investigators involved.

“I work at the post office,” Williams said. “They stole some federal property so the post inspectors are looking for it as well.”

After looking into car thefts in Shelby Park, Louisville Metro Police’s online crime map said there have been 12 car thefts in a half mile radius around the neighborhood since July 1.

One of those victims is WAVE News employee Brett Martin.

“I live on Ormsby, and I actually recovered my car and it was probably only about four blocks away right next to the park,” Martin said. “I’m in the park every single day for the most part, but haven’t been there since my car was stolen.”

Martin said an LMPD officer told him it’s become a common problem in Shelby Park.

“I asked her, ‘Do you think it is worth filing a police report?’” Martin said. “And she told me it’s honestly kids in the neighborhood that go and steal these cars, drive them a bit, and ditch them.”

Martin still doesn’t know who took his car and decided to not to continue pursing the case.

Williams on the other hand, is still looking, and he has a message for the thief.

“Just return it man,” Williams said. “Get a job. Do something positive. Get a trade. This is not the way of living.”

Williams’ car is a white Ford Explorer with a donut on the rear passenger tire. He said he’s offering a reward for anyone that helps find it.

If anyone has any information, call LMPD’s tip line at (502) 574-5673.

