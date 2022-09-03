Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 2 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 2, 2022:

St. Xavier - 24, Male - 10

Bullitt Central - 0, Christian Academy-Louisville - 49

Ballard - 41, South Oldham - 0

Floyd Central - 27, Silver Creek - 13

Charlestown - 43, Clarksville - 21

Center Grove (Ind.) - 28, Trinity - 29

Manual - 33, North Hardin - 6

Pleasure Ridge Park - 14, Bowling Green - 41

Eminence - 26, Fort Knox High School - 41

John Hardin - 6, Elizabethtown - 48

Eastern - 0, Fairdale - 38

Valley - 24, Doss - 30

DeSales - 21, Meade County - 42

Jeffersontown - 0, Collins - 50

Butler - 6, Central - 12

North Bullitt - 0, Bullitt East - 43

Butler County - 46, Breckinridge County - 0

Bethlehem - 49, Thomas Nelson - 9

Marion County - 15, Bardstown - 62

Southern - 0, Atherton - 54

Berea Schools-KY - 6, Adair County - 24

Mitchell - 8, West Washington - 38

Seymour - 12, Columbus East - 34

Salem - 18, Scottsburg - 0

Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) - 21, Providence - 22

New Albany - 27, Jennings County - 21

Bedford North Lawrence - 19, Jeffersonville - 18

Paoli - 29, Springs Valley - 22

North Harrison - 49, Corydon Central - 26

Eastern (Ind.) - 28, Brownstown Central - 48

Taylor County - 12, Spencer County - 34

Shelby County - 20, East Jessamine - 15

Henry County - 50, Owen County - 0

Shawnee - 0, Nelson County - 49

Marion C. Moore - 26, Waggener - 28

Washington County - 21, Kentucky Country Day - 40

Iroquois - 0, Seneca - 44

North Oldham - 7, Holy Cross - 10

Corbin - 40, Franklin County - 20

Central Hardin - 51, Apollo - 20

