Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 2 scores
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 2, 2022:
- St. Xavier - 24, Male - 10
- Bullitt Central - 0, Christian Academy-Louisville - 49
- Ballard - 41, South Oldham - 0
- Floyd Central - 27, Silver Creek - 13
- Charlestown - 43, Clarksville - 21
- Center Grove (Ind.) - 28, Trinity - 29
- Manual - 33, North Hardin - 6
- Pleasure Ridge Park - 14, Bowling Green - 41
- Eminence - 26, Fort Knox High School - 41
- John Hardin - 6, Elizabethtown - 48
- Eastern - 0, Fairdale - 38
- Valley - 24, Doss - 30
- DeSales - 21, Meade County - 42
- Jeffersontown - 0, Collins - 50
- Butler - 6, Central - 12
- North Bullitt - 0, Bullitt East - 43
- Butler County - 46, Breckinridge County - 0
- Bethlehem - 49, Thomas Nelson - 9
- Marion County - 15, Bardstown - 62
- Southern - 0, Atherton - 54
- Berea Schools-KY - 6, Adair County - 24
- Mitchell - 8, West Washington - 38
- Seymour - 12, Columbus East - 34
- Salem - 18, Scottsburg - 0
- Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) - 21, Providence - 22
- New Albany - 27, Jennings County - 21
- Bedford North Lawrence - 19, Jeffersonville - 18
- Paoli - 29, Springs Valley - 22
- North Harrison - 49, Corydon Central - 26
- Eastern (Ind.) - 28, Brownstown Central - 48
- Taylor County - 12, Spencer County - 34
- Shelby County - 20, East Jessamine - 15
- Henry County - 50, Owen County - 0
- Shawnee - 0, Nelson County - 49
- Marion C. Moore - 26, Waggener - 28
- Washington County - 21, Kentucky Country Day - 40
- Iroquois - 0, Seneca - 44
- North Oldham - 7, Holy Cross - 10
- Corbin - 40, Franklin County - 20
- Central Hardin - 51, Apollo - 20
