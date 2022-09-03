Contact Troubleshooters
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 2 scores

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 2, 2022:

  • St. Xavier - 24, Male - 10
  • Bullitt Central - 0, Christian Academy-Louisville - 49
  • Ballard - 41, South Oldham - 0
  • Floyd Central - 27, Silver Creek - 13
  • Charlestown - 43, Clarksville - 21
  • Center Grove (Ind.) - 28, Trinity - 29
  • Manual - 33, North Hardin - 6
  • Pleasure Ridge Park - 14, Bowling Green - 41
  • Eminence - 26, Fort Knox High School - 41
  • John Hardin - 6, Elizabethtown - 48
  • Eastern - 0, Fairdale - 38
  • Valley - 24, Doss - 30
  • DeSales - 21, Meade County - 42
  • Jeffersontown - 0, Collins - 50
  • Butler - 6, Central - 12
  • North Bullitt - 0, Bullitt East - 43
  • Butler County - 46, Breckinridge County - 0
  • Bethlehem - 49, Thomas Nelson - 9
  • Marion County - 15, Bardstown - 62
  • Southern - 0, Atherton - 54
  • Berea Schools-KY - 6, Adair County - 24
  • Mitchell - 8, West Washington - 38
  • Seymour - 12, Columbus East - 34
  • Salem - 18, Scottsburg - 0
  • Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) - 21, Providence - 22
  • New Albany - 27, Jennings County - 21
  • Bedford North Lawrence - 19, Jeffersonville - 18
  • Paoli - 29, Springs Valley - 22
  • North Harrison - 49, Corydon Central - 26
  • Eastern (Ind.) - 28, Brownstown Central - 48
  • Taylor County - 12, Spencer County - 34
  • Shelby County - 20, East Jessamine - 15
  • Henry County - 50, Owen County - 0
  • Shawnee - 0, Nelson County - 49
  • Marion C. Moore - 26, Waggener - 28
  • Washington County - 21, Kentucky Country Day - 40
  • Iroquois - 0, Seneca - 44
  • North Oldham - 7, Holy Cross - 10
  • Corbin - 40, Franklin County - 20
  • Central Hardin - 51, Apollo - 20

