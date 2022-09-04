Contact Troubleshooters
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

The donation included nearly 40 computers for teachers and approximately 500 student desks and...
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding.

According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.

Hindman Elementary School is located in Knott county and one of the many schools physically impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The donation included nearly 40 computers for teachers and approximately 500 student desks and chairs. Smith Brothers Trucking generously donated the semi-trailer and driver to deliver the donation to Hindman Elementary early next week.

