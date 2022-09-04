Cards Embarrassed in Season Opener at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Ny. (WAVE) - Slow start and turnovers doom Cards as Syracuse blows out Louisville 31-7.

After the Orange scored a field goal on their opening drive, quarterback Garrett Shrader dumps it off to Sean Tucker, and he takes off 55 yards for the touchdown giving Syracuse a 10-0 lead. The UofL offense finally wakes up. Tennessee transfer, Tiyon Evans takes the handoff, and he turns on the speed, 36 yards to the house cutting the deficit to 10-7.

Back comes the Orange, second quarter, Tucker caps a 12 play 75 yard drive for his second touchdown of the night. Syracuse led 17-7 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham is picked off on the second straight possession early in the fourth.

Shrader hits a wide open Orande Gadsen for six, growing the Orange lead to 24-7. After a third straight possession that ended with a Cunningham turnover, this time a fumble, Shrader keeps it himself for the touchdown to close out the scoring. Cunningham accounted for 186 total yards, but committed three turnovers. To add insult to injury, Syracuse tallied 18 penalties for 107 yards, yet still beat UofL 31-7.

