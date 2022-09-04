Corvette assembly plant tours to resume later this year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than a five-year hiatus, the National Corvette Museum plans to resume plant tours by the end of 2022.

Tickets for the tours will go on sale starting Nov. 1, according to a release from the Corvette Museum. Members will qualify for early booking access beginning on Oct. 25.

Guests visiting the plant will be able to watch the production of the longest-running and continuously produced passenger cars, with more than 1.75 million made so far.

Tours were suspended in 2017 due to plant enhancements and facility layout changes. While the plan was to reopen tours sooner, the COVID pandemic further delayed plant tours.

“We have been waiting for this day for what feels like an eternity,” Kai Spande, Board Chairman of the National Corvette Museum said in a release. “It’s a great point of pride for our workforce to be able to share what it takes to make America’s Sports Car. We cannot wait to start welcoming Corvette customers, enthusiasts, and friends back for tours of our plant.”

Corvette production began in Bowling Green back in 1981 after moving from St. Louis, Missouri.

For more information on plant tours or the National Corvette Museum, click or tap here.

