Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Corvette assembly plant tours to resume later this year

After more than a five-year hiatus, the National Corvette Museum plans to resume plant tours by...
After more than a five-year hiatus, the National Corvette Museum plans to resume plant tours by the end of 2022.(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than a five-year hiatus, the National Corvette Museum plans to resume plant tours by the end of 2022.

Tickets for the tours will go on sale starting Nov. 1, according to a release from the Corvette Museum. Members will qualify for early booking access beginning on Oct. 25.

Guests visiting the plant will be able to watch the production of the longest-running and continuously produced passenger cars, with more than 1.75 million made so far.

Tours were suspended in 2017 due to plant enhancements and facility layout changes. While the plan was to reopen tours sooner, the COVID pandemic further delayed plant tours.

“We have been waiting for this day for what feels like an eternity,” Kai Spande, Board Chairman of the National Corvette Museum said in a release. “It’s a great point of pride for our workforce to be able to share what it takes to make America’s Sports Car. We cannot wait to start welcoming Corvette customers, enthusiasts, and friends back for tours of our plant.”

Corvette production began in Bowling Green back in 1981 after moving from St. Louis, Missouri.

For more information on plant tours or the National Corvette Museum, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling...
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
The driver wrecked the car on South Preston Street & East Ormsby Avenue.
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
Police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m.
Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says

Latest News

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
This comes as Jefferson County remains in the high-risk red zone, based on new cases and...
How the new COVID booster protects people, when it will be available
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
In 2020, the city reached 173 homicides, and the record was broken again the following year...
Louisville on track for third-highest year of homicides, anti-gun violence advocate says