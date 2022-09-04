Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Heavy rain through the holiday, Flood Watch in place

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A FLOOD WATCH is in place through 11 p.m. Monday
  • Heavy rain is likely through Monday
  • Off and on showers continue through the majority of the new

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a short break from the wet weather for the first half of our Sunday before heavy rain returns through this afternoon and evening.

A FLOOD WATCH is in place through 11 p.m. Monday as additional slow moving storms could cause issues today. Showers and storms continue overnight, with heavy rain likely for many.

With an already saturated ground, any heavy downpours could cause flooding problems. Stay weather aware and have a way to receive weather alerts while sleeping!

On Monday, we will be dodging rain and thunderstorms for the first part of Labor Day. Rivers and streams could be running high with plenty of moisture for heavy rainfall at times. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible for Monday night with lows falling into the 60s.

Make sure you have the WAVE Weather App downloaded and ready to go as you make your Labor Day Weekend plans!

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver wrecked the car on South Preston Street & East Ormsby Avenue.
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
The off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling...
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
Police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m.
Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/24
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/23
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/22