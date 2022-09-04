FORECAST: Heavy rain through the holiday, Flood Watch in place

WEATHER HEADLINES

A FLOOD WATCH is in place through 11 p.m. Monday

Heavy rain is likely through Monday

Off and on showers continue through the majority of the new

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a short break from the wet weather for the first half of our Sunday before heavy rain returns through this afternoon and evening.

A FLOOD WATCH is in place through 11 p.m. Monday as additional slow moving storms could cause issues today. Showers and storms continue overnight, with heavy rain likely for many.

With an already saturated ground, any heavy downpours could cause flooding problems. Stay weather aware and have a way to receive weather alerts while sleeping!

On Monday, we will be dodging rain and thunderstorms for the first part of Labor Day. Rivers and streams could be running high with plenty of moisture for heavy rainfall at times. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible for Monday night with lows falling into the 60s.

