KSP investigating 3 deaths in Henderson County

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating the death of three people at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community.

According to a press release, Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Troopers and deputies say when they arrived, they found two victims outside of the house with gunshot wounds. One woman was dead and another man was taken to an Evansville, Indiana hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to a press release, four children were inside the home and possibly another man. Law enforcement was able to get all of the children out of the house safely.

Officials say once the house was cleared, the third man was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KSP Trooper Corey King says he was shocked something like this happened in this small community, but wants to remind the people that they are safe.

“I think that does bring a sense of security to those that this wasn’t just somebody who just popped in there and shot and killed some people,” King said. “I think if anything, if there’s any silver lining towards us is, well the kids are safe.”

Autopsy results are scheduled for Sunday.

According to a press release, information is pending on the man who died in the Evansville hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

