Louisville on track for third-highest year of homicides, anti-gun violence advocate says

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An advocate against gun violence said the city is on track to break the record for the third highest year of homicides.

In the month of August, Louisville Metro Police data said there were 10 total homicides, bringing the city’s total for 2022 to 111.

Christopher 2X, executive director for the nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, said the number is fast approaching 2016′s 117 homicides, the third highest yearly number for the city.

“One homicide is one too many, but when you consistently have more than 100, it’s just hard to believe how there can be so much violence,” 2X said in a release.

Over the past two years, Louisville Metro broke its record number of homicides per year. In 2020, the city reached 173 homicides, and the record was broken again the following year with 188 homicides.

This year, in addition to the homicide numbers, there have been a total of 306 people injured by gunfire. In August, 43 people were reported injured due to shootings.

“All this violence is devastating for families,” 2X said in a release. “Growing numbers of kids are suffering because they’ve lost someone close, know someone hurt. Kids suffer trauma just being around the sound of gunfire.”

Through the Game Changers organization, 2X continues to work with families and victims affected by gun violence. 2X also tracks shooting numbers to bring awareness of the severity of gun violence within the city.

For more information on the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, click or tap here.

