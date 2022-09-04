Man charged in connection to suspicious device found in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man has been charged with terroristic threatening in connection to an “explosive device hoax” in downtown Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was arrested on Friday in connection to an investigation into a suspicious device that was found near the intersection of 5th Street and Jefferson Street the morning of Aug. 12.

According to an arrest report, calls came in around 7:58 a.m. for reports of a suspicious package at the intersection inside of a TARC bus stop shelter.

When officers arrived, they found “seven white cylinders with tubes, wiring and a circuit board attached.” The report states the word “bomb” was written on the side of some of the cylinders.

(Story continues below)

Officials said TARC bus service was suspended for seven hours and traffic was rerouted while LMPD’s Bomb Squad, SWAT Team and other officials worked to clear the area.

Surveillance video led detectives to the description of a suspected individual, who was later identified and arrested in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway.

A laboratory with the FBI identified forensic evidence that linked Smith to the package, and Smith later admitted to officials he was connected to the device.

Smith was taken into custody on an active Kentucky arrest warrant for non-compliance with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

“I appreciate the swift and diligent work on this joint investigation which culminated in the safe apprehension of this suspect,” LMPD Chief Erika Shields said in a statement. “Threats to public safety are intolerable and those responsible will be held accountable.”

The joint investigation was handled by LMPD and its Bomb Squad, SWAT Team, Real Time Crime Center, Hazardous Incident Response Team, and Homeland Security Unit with 41st Civil Support Team and the FBI.

“Hoax devices are not a joke,” FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen said. “They take law enforcement’s precious time and resources away from our community. This arrest is a great example of LMPD and FBI Louisville working together to quickly identify the person responsible for the August 12th suspicious package. And, special thanks to the FBI Laboratory for its quick work in linking Smith, Jr. to this device.”

Smith appeared in court on Saturday, where a judge set his bond for $100,000. He will be due back in court on Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.