Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An English household literally uncovered a buried treasure and they’ll likely get a pretty penny for it.

During a renovation of their 18th century home in 2019, the residents came across a salt-glazed earthenware cup stuck beneath the concrete and floorboards.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

When they looked inside, they discovered more than 260 gold coins.

The auction house Spink & Son issued a statement calling this one of the largest hoards of 17th and 18th century English gold coins ever confirmed in Britain.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

They said the coins could be worth nearly $300,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling...
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
The driver wrecked the car on South Preston Street & East Ormsby Avenue.
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
Police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd. just before 7 p.m.
Police investigating after body found in PRP homeowner’s backyard
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges

Latest News

A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send...
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send...
Family requests birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after party no shows
US ambassador to Russia John Joseph Sullivan, centre, walks to the coffin of former Soviet...
US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on
mericans are splurging on beauty as they tighten their budgets elsewhere. According to market...
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere