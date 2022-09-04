Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled.

According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening.

Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the assistance in finding the child’s guardians.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police Officers are trying to find a child’s parents or residence after he was found alone near Crums Lane and Hartlage Court.

According to Colonel Emery Frye, Shively’s Chief of Police, officers responded to the area of Crums Lane and Hartlage Court on Sunday around 4:00p.m. for a report of a child alone.

When officers located the child who did not have a guardian present.

Due to a language barrier, officers were not able to find the child’s home or his guardians. He is believed to be 5-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181.

