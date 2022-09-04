Contact Troubleshooters
Young Talent Shines Kentucky Season Opening Win

Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Quarterback Will Levis completed 20-31 passes for 303 yards, three touchdowns, and one interceptions as the University of Kentucky beat Miami (OH) 37-13 for Mark Stoops 60th career win, tying Bear Bryant.

The Redhawks wasted no time getting on the board. Running back Tyre Shelton capped the opening drive with an explosive 22 yard touchdown run to give Miami a 7-0 lead. Kentucky answers. Will Levis hit Brenden Bates for a six yard touchdown to tie the game. Kentucky kicker, Matt Ruffalo added two field goals to give UK a 13-10 lead at the half.

The second half started with a bang. On the kickoff Kentucky freshman, Barrion Brown catches it on the goal line, finds a lane...and he takes it 100 yards untouched for the touchdown. Cats lead 20-10. After a Miami fumble, Levis hits Chauncey Magwood from eight yards out for the score, 27-10 UK.

After the two teams traded field goals, Levis tosses his third touchdown pass of the night, this one to the freshman, Dane Key. Senior, Tayvion Robinson led the Cats with six catches for 136 yards.

The Cats are back in action next Saturday at Florida. The Gators upset Utah 29-26.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

