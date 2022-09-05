Contact Troubleshooters
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?

Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wolf Pen Branch Road in Jefferson County is a scenic drive: large houses, tall trees and expansive yards give way to the popular Norton Commons neighborhood.

However, the street name itself invokes an idea less idyllic, suggesting dangerous wild animals might once have roamed the area.

Perhaps that’s why Diane submitted this question to Ask WAVE:

“How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name? Were there ever wolf pens somewhere near the street–and why?!?”

The legend suggests, but does not confirm, that Diane may not be way off base.

University of Louisville archivist and longtime local historian Tom Owen conducted a search on the matter and first uncovered an 1858 map of Jefferson County, available through the Library of Congress.

Owen said that map appears to be the first mention of Wolf Pen Branch, the creek that runs by the road. Branch is another word for a small stream or tributary of another stream (Owen said this is likely in reference to Harrod’s Creek nearby).

With “branch” solved, the question remains: why “Wolf Pen”?

For this, Owen points to archives of the Louisville Courier-Journal (accessible with a Louisville Free Public Library card). Specifically, there are references to two possibilities in 1926.

Both stories are based on the lore that long ago, “the wolves were too numerous for comfort.”

One story says there were wolf traps, or pens, built into the canyon. The other story recounts farmers driving those threatening wolves up the canyon to the falls, “where the beasts were hemmed in and slaughtered.”

However, the same issue of the century-old Courier is clear: these stories, these legends, are to be taken with a “grain of salt.”

Legend the stories may be, the name lives on.

Decades later, a Kentucky-based bluegrass group’s band name was inspired by the Louisville road name in question. Wolfpen Branch is performing at High Horse in Louisville Oct. 28.

Submit your own question to Ask WAVE by emailing kathleen.ninke@wave3.com. All topics welcome.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

