Belterra Casino Resort reopens after water main break
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ind. (WAVE) - Belterra Casino Resort was closed overnight and has reopened Monday morning after facing a water main break, according to officials.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, the southern Indiana casino located in Florence, Ind. sent a message on social media stating they had temporarily closed.
Belterra officials said the closure was due to a water main break that caused no pressure to the fire sprinkler system. The facility was evacuated as a safety precaution until repairs were made.
The repairs completed on Monday morning, and the casino announced it reopened to the public around 8:30 a.m.
