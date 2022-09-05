Belterra Casino Resort reopens after water main break

FLORENCE, Ind. (WAVE) - Belterra Casino Resort was closed overnight and has reopened Monday morning after facing a water main break, according to officials.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, the southern Indiana casino located in Florence, Ind. sent a message on social media stating they had temporarily closed.

Belterra officials said the closure was due to a water main break that caused no pressure to the fire sprinkler system. The facility was evacuated as a safety precaution until repairs were made.

The repairs completed on Monday morning, and the casino announced it reopened to the public around 8:30 a.m.

