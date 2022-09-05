Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Common credit questions people search on Google

Questions about credit score and APR top the list
Rachel DePompa - Reporter
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A study by financial comparison site Forbes Advisor analyzed thousands of credit-related search terms to see which is Googled the most. Here is the list in descending order:

“What is a good credit score?” According to the most widely known credit score model FICO, a score between 670 and 739 is generally considered good.

“What is APR?” APR or annual percentage rate is the amount you pay in interest each year on borrowed money.

“How to build credit?” There are many answers to this question. The Consumer Protection Financial Bureau has a great article to get you started.

“What is the highest credit score?” The perfect FICO score is generally considered to be 850, but anything over 800 is excellent.

You can receive a free credit report each year from AnnualCreditReport.com. Many banks and credit card companies provide your FICO score for free if you are a customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
LIVE: Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day battleground trips
A show horse blinded by an eye infection continues to compete.
'I didn't give up on Ruby': Show horse continues to compete after she loses sight from eye infection
Christian Gwynn (left) was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in 2019. In 2021, Victoria...
‘It hurts’: Families deal with gun violence aftermath as Louisville faces another deadly year
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
A deputy is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after a detainee stabbed him in the neck...
Deputy attacked, stabbed in neck by detainee at Atlanta jail, sheriff says