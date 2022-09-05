Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Days of Our Lives moves exclusively to Peacock on Sept. 12; how to keep watching

After 57 years and more than 14,000 episodes, the sands of the hourglass will be moving to a...
After 57 years and more than 14,000 episodes, the sands of the hourglass will be moving to a new home.(Source: NBC Universal)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 57 years and more than 14,000 episodes, the sands of the hourglass will be moving to a new home.

NBC confirmed on Wednesday that the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” will be moving exclusively to the Peacock streaming service starting Sept. 12.

According to the network, “Days’” move from NBC to Peacock was to “better reflect how viewers are watching the show.”

“Days of Our Lives” was previously available on Peacock the day after it aired on NBC.

Starting Sept. 12, the program will air exclusively on Peacock with new episodes premiering weekdays.

NBC plans to replace “Days of Our Lives” with an hour-long live daily newscast titled “NBC News Daily,” which will air on WAVE and NBC in “Days’” current timeslot at 1 p.m. on weekdays.

Peacock is currently available on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, smart phones and tablets.

For more information and to subscribe to the Peacock streaming service, click or tap here.

NBC is also offering a customer care line for any additional questions or information by calling 1 (855) 597-1827.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
The off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling...
Officer involved crash on Westport Road

Latest News

NBC News anchorman Lester Holt will anchor “Nightly News” from Louisville on Tuesday.
Lester Holt to host ‘Nightly News’ from Louisville next week
WAVE 3 News will be partnering with NBC and NBC Sports to bring you live coverage of every race...
TV Schedule: How to watch Oaks, Derby on WAVE, NBC
Circle will air another live broadcast from The Opry to help raise money and awareness of food...
Saturday Night: Circle airs live Opry special benefiting Feeding America
WAVE 3 News parent company Gray Television is partnering with The Grand Ole Opry and Circle...
Saturday Night: WAVE 3 News to air live Opry broadcast benefiting Feeding America