FORECAST: Flood Watch until tonight; heavy rain with afternoon thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH until 11 PM

Scattered off-and-on rain chances today; highest chance this afternoon

Additional rounds of rain expected through mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms become more numerous this afternoon as highs climb to near 80°. A FLOOD WATCH remains in place across the region through tonight as heavy rainfall may lead to additional flooding issues.

Thunderstorms are likely this evening. Rain chances fade overnight leaving behind cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday morning become more widespread in the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding remain a concern.

Showers and thunderstorms continue Tuesday evening with some clearing overnight. Look for lows in the 60s.

