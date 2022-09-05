Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Flood Watch until tonight; heavy rain with afternoon thunderstorms

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLOOD WATCH until 11 PM
  • Scattered off-and-on rain chances today; highest chance this afternoon
  • Additional rounds of rain expected through mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms become more numerous this afternoon as highs climb to near 80°. A FLOOD WATCH remains in place across the region through tonight as heavy rainfall may lead to additional flooding issues.

Thunderstorms are likely this evening. Rain chances fade overnight leaving behind cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday morning become more widespread in the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding remain a concern.

Showers and thunderstorms continue Tuesday evening with some clearing overnight. Look for lows in the 60s.

Make sure you have the WAVE Weather App downloaded and ready to go as you make your Labor Day plans!

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman's body found downstream
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher 'suffered serious injury'
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
Officer involved crash on Westport Road

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/24
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/23
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/22