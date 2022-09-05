Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident

A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson...
A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Ind.(John Maxwell | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Ind., according to officials.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday night in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison.

Investigation revealed Brent Vanwye, from Madison, was driving a side-by-side off-road vehicle when he lost control on a curve and left the road. Officials said Vanwye became entrapped during the crash.

Vanwye was extracted from the vehicle and taken to King’s Daughter’s Health Hospital. He is currently listed in serious condition, according to a release.

Officials said Vanwye was wearing a safety harness at the time, but was not wearing a helmet.

Investigation is ongoing by Indiana DNR.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
The off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling...
Officer involved crash on Westport Road

Latest News

Belterra Casino Resort was closed overnight and has reopened Monday morning after facing a...
Belterra Casino Resort reopens after water main break
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes
After more than a five-year hiatus, the National Corvette Museum plans to resume plant tours by...
Corvette assembly plant tours to resume later this year