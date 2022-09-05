Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Ind., according to officials.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday night in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison.

Investigation revealed Brent Vanwye, from Madison, was driving a side-by-side off-road vehicle when he lost control on a curve and left the road. Officials said Vanwye became entrapped during the crash.

Vanwye was extracted from the vehicle and taken to King’s Daughter’s Health Hospital. He is currently listed in serious condition, according to a release.

Officials said Vanwye was wearing a safety harness at the time, but was not wearing a helmet.

Investigation is ongoing by Indiana DNR.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.