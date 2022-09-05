Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Judge Executive: Rebuilding bridges after recent flooding could take years

bridge rebuild
bridge rebuild(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge Executive, Jeff Dobson said 153 bridges were destroyed after the flash flooding in late July.

“You know, it’s going to take some time to rebuild these bridges,” he said. “We have to start with one and we have to finish with one.”

Many people on Little Doty Branch Road in Knott County were stranded for days after the flood because of the broken bridge.

One neighbor, Carl Slone said they have a temporary bridge in place but he still worries about it failing.

“We got a temporary bridge that’s done really well to get us in and out, but we’re concerned now that when it floods just a little bit we will have continuing problems,” said Slone.

Dobson said that local and state officials have been working together, and many of the bridge designs have already been approved.

“Seven bridges in design phase right now, Little Doty being which one of those, and you know we will see construction started on that bridge within the next days,” said Dobson. “I mean they’ve got things on fast track and they’re really working with us.”

He said they are working to get permanent structures back as fast as possible.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
Diane asked WAVE if there were ever wolf pens near that street, and why.
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
Through the end of August, 111 homicides have been reported, per LMPD.
‘It hurts’: Families deal with gun violence aftermath as Louisville faces another deadly year
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation...
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding